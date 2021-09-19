STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP govt should answer people's questions: Priyanka Gandhi

She was referring to CM Yogi's remarks that Uttar Pradesh remained riot-free while the governance saw a total changeover from the past providing benefits of welfare schemes directly to the deserving.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it had "failed" on several counts such as giving jobs to people, dues to farmers and in reining in price rise.

The Congress general secretary said the Uttar Pradesh government should have answered people's questions on its four-and-a-half years in power, but it is continuing to peddle "lies, lies and more lies".

She was referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on Sunday that Uttar Pradesh remained riot-free while the governance saw a total changeover from the past providing benefits of welfare schemes directly to the deserving.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "On giving jobs to lakhs and filling up vacant posts, in giving dues on sugarcane, wheat, paddy, potato to the farmers, in reducing electricity prices, in reining in price rise, UP government failed".

In another tweet, she alleged, "What did the BJP government make Uttar Pradesh, number 1 in malnutrition, number 1 in crimes against women, number 1 in kidnappings, number 1 in murder cases, number 1 in atrocities against Dalits.

" Gandhi has been criticising the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government on various fronts and said last week that people are going to change the government and the chief minister in the upcoming assembly polls.

