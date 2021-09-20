STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to join Congress in October: Reports

Congress leaders had confirmed that Kanhaiya was in talks with the party and that they were looking to induct him to strengthen the party in Bihar.

Published: 20th September 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 05:44 PM

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar will be joining the Congress in October along with Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, as per media reports citing party sources.

Kanhaiya Kumar was a member of the Communist Party of India's (CPI) national executive.

As per a previous report in The New Indian Express, Congress leaders had confirmed that Kanhaiya was in talks with the party and that they were looking to induct him to strengthen the party in Bihar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar had contested from Bihar's Begusarai constituency on a CPI ticket.

