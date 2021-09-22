Fear of disrepute may have pushed Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri to death

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The mystery over the alleged suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri deepened as in the note recovered from his room, he expressed the fear of getting maligned by his disciple Anand Giri.

The mahant mentioned Giri in no uncertain terms accusing him of pushing him towards ending his life. He also named Adya Tiwari and his son Sandip urging the administration to hold the trio responsible for his death. The police have taken the trio in their custody.

In the suicide note accessed by this newspaper, the seer claimed that he had got the inputs from Haridwar that Giri was planning to defame him by leaking his picture morphed showing him with a woman.

ALSO READ| Mahant Narendra Giri death: Culprits will not be spared, says Yogi Adityanath

The Mahant writes that the thought of being defamed in such a way was unnerving him as he held a post of pride and such a photo would have defamed his position as chief of Akahara Parishad. "If the morphed picture goes viral, my image will be maligned initially. However, after the probe truth will come out. But by then the damage will be done. My mind is troubled because of Anand Giri," he said.

He further claimed: "I was going to take my life on September 13 but could not muster the courage. Today, I received information that Anand Giri will in a day or two make a photograph of mine with a woman morphed through computer viral."

The late seer urged his peers to appoint Mahant Balbir Giri as his successor and Mahant of the Baghambari Math. Meanwhile, besides scanning the footage of CCTV clamped in front of the room of the seer, the police are going through a video which the mahant had recorded before his death.