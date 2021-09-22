STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Late seer’s Niranjani Akhara owns assets running into crores

The arrest of his closest disciple Anand Giri, whom he has held responsible for pushing him to suicide, has led to speculations about the property over which they were engaged in a dispute.

Published: 22nd September 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

President of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj

The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sudden demise of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has evoked concerns about his life, times, and the assets of Baghamabri Gaddi Muthh which he was heading.

Moreover, the arrest of his closest disciple Anand Giri, whom he has held responsible for pushing him to suicide, has led to speculations about the huge property over which the two were engaged in an intense dispute.

Anand Giri has alleged that the seer was being pressurised by many forces over land deals involving the Akhara.

As per the informed local sources, Baghambari Muthh, owned by Niranjani Akahara to which Mahant Narendra Giri originally belonged, has expansive land holdings spread across 5-6 bigha (one bigha equals to 0.3 acres) between Prayagraj and Allahpur in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Mahant Narendra Giri suicide case: Autopsy report says death due to asphyxiation

This Niranjani Akhara, besides owning and operating a school and cowshed in the area, also has land in Prayagraj's Daraganj area.

The temple of Bade Hanumanji along the Triveni At Sangam is also owned by Baghambari Muthh. This temple attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country each year resulting in a huge amount of ‘chadhava’ (offerings) running into crores.

At the same time, the Niranjani Akhara owns 100 bigha of land near Manda in Prayagraj and another 400 bighas of land in Mirzapur's Mahuari. This includes 70 bighas of land in Mirzapur's Naidi and another 70 bighas in Sigda.

Besides owning a temple and 50 bighas of land in Noida, the Niranjani Akhara has land holdings in Varanasi also. The sources said that if added together, the total assets, including the land owned by Niranjani Akhara in UP is worth over Rs 300 crore.

Outside Uttar Pradesh, the Niranajani Akhara, believed to be quite prosperous has properties in Haridwar over which a dozen temples and ashrams are built.

Similarly, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the Akhara owns a number of ashrams on 100 bighas of land. In Nashik, Maharashtra, the Akhara has over 100 bighas of land besides 125 bighas of land in Vadodara (Gujarat), Jaipur (Rajasthan), and Mount Abu (Rajasthan).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahant death case Mahant Narendra Giri suicide case Baghamabri Gaddi Muth Anand Giri
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp