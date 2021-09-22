STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahant Narendra Giri suicide case: Autopsy report says death due to asphyxiation

The report says that a ligature mark was found around his neck. However, the report has ruled out any 'ante-mortem injuries' on the mahant’s body.

Published: 22nd September 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

President of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj

President of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the deceased president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Narendra Giri was given a ‘bhoo samadhi’ (burial in ground) following all the Vedic rituals on the premises of Baghambari Mutt on Wednesday following his last wish in the alleged suicide note recovered, his post-mortem report has revealed that the death occurred due to asphyxiation.

The report says that a ligature mark was found around his neck. However, the report has ruled out any 'ante-mortem injuries' on the mahant’s body.

As per the report, the prima facie cause of death is 'asphyxiation due to hanging'. Meanwhile, the viscera of the body was preserved by the team of doctors for further probe if needed into the cause of death.

ALSO READ: Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Culprits will not be spared, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier on Wednesday, the mortal remains of Mahant Narendra Giri, who allegedly died by suicide on Monday evening, were taken to the Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj for post-mortem to ascertain the reason of his death. “A panel of 20 doctors was set up by the state government, out of which five doctors were chosen for conducting the post-mortem procedure on the body. The post-mortem will be videographed,” said one of the members of Baghamabari Mutt. As per sources, the entire autopsy process was videographed and the report was then sealed on the spot in order to ensure it is not tinkered with.

The mortal remains of the late seer were then taken for a ‘Bhoo Samadhi’ at his Mutt. As a mark of respect, the district administration of Prayagraj had announced a holiday for secondary schools on Wednesday.

Mahant Giri was found hanging from the ceiling fan under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math residence in Prayagraj on Monday, with a purported suicide note recovered from the room where he named his disciple Anand Giri and two others responsible for his death.

All three -- Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and his sin Sandip Tiwari – were arrested. Anand Giri was booked under Section 306 of IPC by the police for abetment of suicide. A Special Investigation Team has been set up by the state government to unveil the mystery of the Mahant's suicide.

