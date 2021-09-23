STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre allows Covid vaccination at home for the disabled, bedridden

The Centre advised that a line list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers may be prepared at the district level.

Published: 23rd September 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday asked the states to identify bedridden and disabled people, who are unable to access Covid shots even at nearby vaccination centres, to arrange for their inoculation at home.

It had earlier turned down similar proposals, including the one by the Municipal Commission in Mumbai.

In a letter issued to state health secretaries on Wednesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that "it is understood that there are still some persons who might be bed-ridden or have extremely restricted mobility or disability that may hamper their accessibility even to NHCVCs".

He advised the states that a line list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers may be prepared in the catchment area of every planning unit and collated at the district level.

“Subsequently, vaccination of such beneficiaries may be facilitated at their place of residence using mobile vaccination teams,” said the letter.

ALSO READ | 66% of adult population got at least one shot of COVID vaccine, 23% received both jabs: Centre

Planning of such a drive, the Centre has cautioned, should be cognisant of the fact that open vial policy is not applicable to Covid vaccines and hence it should be ensured that vaccine wastage is minimal, logistic requirements are maintained and adverse events following immunisation are monitored. 

In late May, the Union health ministry had issued guidelines for vaccination near home, making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus close to the places of their residence.

Through these guidelines, the government had said that individuals above 60 who have not been vaccinated or have received just the first dose, and those below 60 but with disabilities due to physical or medical conditions could be eligible for inoculation at such centres.

These SOPs were based on recommendations by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid.

In the latest letter to the states, the ministry said that 16.13 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far through NHCVC, adding that these centres should continue.

Overall, nearly 84 crore vaccine doses in India have now been administered and 66 % of the adult population has received at least one dose while 23 % of the 18 plus population group is fully vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccinatoin Covid vaccination vaccination for disabled vaccination for bedridden
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp