Dhanbad hit-and-run: Delay in resolving case lowering morale of judges, Jharkhand HC tells CBI

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing disappointment over the progress report filed in the alleged murder of Additional District and Session Judge Uttam Anand, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday asked the CBI Joint Director to expedite the investigations as the delay in resolving the case has been slackening the morale of judicial officers. During the last hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad had directed the CBI Zonal Director to be present during the hearing on September 23.

CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting the judge from behind on a deserted road on July 28 had raised doubts over his death. The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 metres from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur, when he was out for his daily morning walk. Hours after the CCTV footage surfaced indicating that the incident was ‘intentional’ rather than an ‘accident’, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognisance into the matter calling the incident a direct attack on the judiciary.

“Expressing displeasure over the status report submitted by the CBI in the Dhanbad hit-and-run case, the court observed that the delay in resolving the case has slackened the morale of judicial officers and if the matter was not resolved soon, it would not be good for the judicial system,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar. The court also reiterated that this is the first ever incident where a judicial officer has been killed in broad daylight, he added.

Before that, the CBI Joint Director appeared before the court virtually and informed about the progress in the investigation. The court was told that the CBI team is working on the case and all suspects are being interrogated thoroughly. The CBI also informed the court that it is trying to find out whether the judge was hit by the auto-rickshaw intentionally, or it was an accident. All aspects are being taken into consideration, he said.

During the last hearing, the Jharkhand High Court had observed that the CBI has been filing routine reports, which had nothing new. It had also said that the investigation has not reached beyond the arrest of two persons in the case, which is really unfortunate and directed the CBI Zonal Director to be present virtually during the hearing next time.