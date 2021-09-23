STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gatherings only with prior permission: Centre's COVID guidelines ahead of festive season

The letter by the Union health secretary also said that no mass gatherings should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai on September 5 (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has issued specific guidelines to states ahead of the upcoming festive season, asking them to avoid large gatherings in districts with over 5% COVID-19 test positivity rate and allow them in other places only with prior permission and certain restrictions.

Noting that the upcoming festive season will last for over two months -- from Navratri in early October to New Year’s Eve -- the Centre said that it is a “critical period” as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-appropriate behaviour, resulting in large gatherings.

“It is critical to enforce adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a cautious, safe and COVID-appropriate manner,” said a letter written by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to all chief secretaries.

“Any laxity in implementation of COVID-appropriate behaviour could lead to serious consequences and can result in a surge in cases,” he added.

The letter said that no mass gatherings should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity.

Centre allows Covid vaccination at home for the disabled, bedridden

Gatherings with advance permissions and limited people may be allowed only in districts reporting a positivity rate of 5% or below, the instruction added.

“These gatherings shall also be monitored and in case of violations of physical distancing and mask usage norms, necessary enforcement and penal action should be taken,” the secretary has written.

He has further directed that relaxations and restrictions should be imposed and monitored based on weekly case positivity or a high bed occupancy rate while there should be strict adherence to limits on gatherings linked with availability of space to ensure effective physical distancing.

“Use of volunteers to aid thermal screenings and to enforce use of masks and physical distancing should be considered,” the letter said adding that CCTV cameras may also be utilised to monitor compliance with physical distancing and use of masks.

The letter also urged states to accelerate vaccinations of the eligible age group with coverage of eligible second dose beneficiaries to be prioritised.

