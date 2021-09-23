STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP government recommends CBI probe into Mahant Narendra Giri’s suicide case

On Wednesday afternoon, Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari were produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Prayagraj and the court sent them into 14-day judicial custody.

President of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj

The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj

LUCKNOW: In a major late-night development on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, who was found hanging at his Baghambari Muthh in Paryagraj on Monday evening.

The state government recommended the probe by central investigation agency to ascertain the cause of the death of Mahant who allegedly committed suicide fearing disrepute and maligning of his image by one of his disciples Anand Giri.

A note allegedly written by the late seer was also recovered from the room where his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

However, the state government had set up a Special Investigation Team of senior police officials on Tuesday to establish the cause of death and also the circumstances in which the seer allegedly ended his life.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj police have arrested three persons including Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, head priest of Bade Hanumanji temple and Tiwari’s son Sandeep as all three were mentioned in the alleged suicide note left behind by the late Mahant who had held the three responsible for pushing him to commit suicide.

On Wednesday afternoon, Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari were produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Prayagraj and the court sent them into 14-day judicial custody. It is believed that the decision of the state government to recommend CBI probe came following a demand by the saint’s community and also a few PILs filed in Allahabad High Court subject to their admission.

In another development, the guard deployed in the security of the late Mahant was removed and a departmental probe was issued against him. Security guard, Ajay Singh’s name was also cropping up in connection with the seer’s mysterious death. Mahant Narendra Giri was enjoying the ‘Y’ category security provided to him by the government.

