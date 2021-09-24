Contract 'irregularities': Tejashwi Yadav charges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with running corrupt government

By PTI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of running a corrupt government in the state, alleging that all contracts are being awarded to friends and relatives of BJP and JD(U) leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and other ministers are looting the state's treasury, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly alleged.

Media reports on Wednesday claimed that in Katihar district, to which Prasad belongs, contracts worth Rs 53 crore for a piped water supply scheme were awarded to beneficiaries known to be close to him and one of them is his daughter-in-law.

Prasad, a BJP leader, denied the charges and claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame him and the state government.

"All state government contracts related to development projects are awarded to the kith and kin of BJP and JD(U) leaders in violation of the set norms," Yadav said.

Nitish Kumar is protecting those corrupt leaders, he alleged while talking to reporters in Patna.

"Whether it is Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad or other state ministers...all are looting government treasuries. The ministry concerned recently awarded contracts for tap water supply schemes worth Rs 53 crore in Katihar district to the close relatives and aides of the deputy CM violating the existing norms," he said.

The RJD leader demanded a high-level probe on the matter.

Prasad said, "All allegations that have been levelled against me are false and baseless".