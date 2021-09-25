STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47-year-old RTI activist shot dead in Bihar

An RTI activist was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Bihar's East Champaran district, a senior police officer said.

By PTI

MOTIHARI: An RTI activist was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, Vipin Aggarwal (47), was killed outside his residence in Harsiddhi division area around noon, Superintendent of Police Naveen Chandra Jha said.

The two accused fled the spot after pumping four bullets into Aggarwal.

The 47-year-old was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said, adding that his body has been sent for post mortem.

A local police officer said on the condition of anonymity that Aggarwal (47) had filed several RTI applications seeking details of government land and property that have allegedly been encroached upon in the district.

He had, on occasions, raised his voice against many corrupt activities in the region.

The activist's family members suggested that local land mafia could be responsible for his murder, the officer added.

