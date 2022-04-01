STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar not in race to go to Rajya Sabha: JDU minister

Sanjay Jha said through his microblogging site that Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in 2020 Bihar assembly elections, and people voted this alliance to power.

Published: 01st April 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speculation about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar willing to go to the Rajya Sabha is nothing but bullshit-at earth - sky like distance from truth.

Senior JDU leader and MoS Public Relation and Information department Sanjay Kumar Jha rubbished this speculation being fanned across a section of media. Taking to Twitter, Jha wrote: "I'm intrigued at the rumour that Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from truth. Shri Kumar has the people's mandate to serve Bihar and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!"

"Jha is also considered one of the closest political aides of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and generally it is believed that whatever information Jha shares happen to be mostly true to the state politics or the chief minister.so there is a truth behind Jha sa'b statement," said a senior JDU leader, preferring anonymity.

Sanjay Jha further said through his microblogging site that Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in 2020 Bihar assembly elections, and people voted this alliance to power. "His unwavering commitment to serve people and ability to transform Bihar are sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda, which shall yield little," said Jha.

In fact, two speculations are rife this time about the Bihar chief minister - first is that he is willing to go to the Rajya Sabha and the second is that he may be projected as NDA or opposition face of Vice-President.

Recently, a political rumour had floated out from the political corridors of national capital in Delhi, after he met poll strategist Prashant Kishor, that Nitish Kumar may be the candidate of opposition for the post of Vice President, which is soon falling vacant with the completion of tenure of present incumbent.

But Kumar had then also rubbished such wild speculations saying "baseless".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar JDU Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha JDU Bihar Sanjay Kumar Jha
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp