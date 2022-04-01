Bihar CM Nitish Kumar not in race to go to Rajya Sabha: JDU minister

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Speculation about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar willing to go to the Rajya Sabha is nothing but bullshit-at earth - sky like distance from truth.

Senior JDU leader and MoS Public Relation and Information department Sanjay Kumar Jha rubbished this speculation being fanned across a section of media. Taking to Twitter, Jha wrote: "I'm intrigued at the rumour that Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from truth. Shri Kumar has the people's mandate to serve Bihar and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!"

Shri Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, and people voted this alliance to power.



His unwavering commitment to serve people & ability to transform #Bihar are sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda, which shall yield little.

"Jha is also considered one of the closest political aides of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and generally it is believed that whatever information Jha shares happen to be mostly true to the state politics or the chief minister.so there is a truth behind Jha sa'b statement," said a senior JDU leader, preferring anonymity.

In fact, two speculations are rife this time about the Bihar chief minister - first is that he is willing to go to the Rajya Sabha and the second is that he may be projected as NDA or opposition face of Vice-President.

Recently, a political rumour had floated out from the political corridors of national capital in Delhi, after he met poll strategist Prashant Kishor, that Nitish Kumar may be the candidate of opposition for the post of Vice President, which is soon falling vacant with the completion of tenure of present incumbent.

But Kumar had then also rubbished such wild speculations saying "baseless".