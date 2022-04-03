STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar: Three Russians nabbed with narcotics along India-Nepal border

Three Russians, including a woman, were arrested by security personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Raxaul and six kg of narcotics seized from their possession.

Published: 03rd April 2022

By PTI

MOTIHARI: Three Russians, including a woman, were arrested by security personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Raxaul and six kg of narcotics seized from their possession.

Their visa in India had expired and they were crossing the border without valid travel documents, an official said.

"They were arrested on Saturday afternoon at Raxaul in East Champaran district while attempting to cross over to Nepal in a private vehicle without valid travel documents," Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer Ajay Kumar Pankaj told reporters.

"Prima facie, it appears they were overstaying in India as their visa had expired. Six kg of narcotics worth several crores of rupees were also recovered from their possession," he said.

The accused were handed over to the district police for further investigation and efforts are underway to nab their associates, if any, he added.

