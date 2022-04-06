STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court seeks CBI's response on plea to revoke LOC against Amnesty International India ex-chief 

Aakar Patel alleged that he was stopped by the immigration authorities at Bangalore International Airport earlier this morning while he was boarding a flight to the USA.

Published: 06th April 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Aakar Patel,  Former head of international NGO, Amnesty International India. ( Photo | Twitter)

Aakar Patel,  Former head of international NGO, Amnesty International India. ( Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel against a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in a case of an alleged violation of Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar issued notice to the probe agency and sought their reply by Thursday when the court will hear the matter further.

ALSO READ: Former head of Amnesty International India barred from leaving Bengaluru airport

Patel has further sought the court's permission to visit the USA to "take up his foreign assignment and lecture series organised by various universities" till May 30.

Patel alleged that he was stopped by the immigration authorities at Bangalore International Airport earlier this morning while he was boarding a flight to the USA.

The application claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel to the USA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aakar Patel Amnesty International
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp