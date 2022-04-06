STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, Ajit cites 'developmental works'

The meeting comes on a day when the CBI took custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Published: 06th April 2022 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 NEW DELHI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying investigation against leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

Pawar was closeted with Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes.

The meeting comes on a day when the CBI took custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Asked by reporters about the meeting, Ajit Pawar said he had no information about it, so it would not be right for him to comment.

"But the country's prime minister and the national president of a party can meet over developmental works. There are some important issues which need to be discussed when Parliament is in session. There may be such issues," Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP chief's nephew, said.

When pointed out that the meeting took place against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying action against leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said he “did not know anything about it.

The meeting also comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth more than Rs 11.

15 crore of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

