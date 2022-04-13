STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dharam Sansad hate speeches: SC seeks status report on the probe from Uttarakhand government

It is submitted in the plea that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.
 

Published: 13th April 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

A student being detained for participating in a protest against hate speech at Parliament Street on August, 2021. (File Photo| Parveen Negi)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the State of Uttarakhand to file a status report on the probe into the alleged hate speech at Dharam Sansad events held in December 2021.

The court was informed by the state government that it registered four First information reports (FIRs) in connection with the case. The state counsel also informed the court that three charge sheets have been filed in the matter. 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for journalist Qurban Ali and advocate Anjana Prakash (petitioners) informed the top court that the matter needs to be heard soon as another event is scheduled this Sunday in Himachal Pradesh. They have filed an application to make Himachal Pradesh a party to the case.
The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar also granted liberty to the petitioners to intimate the collector and superintendent of police of the area about the event.

The petition seeks directions to ensure that an independent, credible and impartial investigation is conducted into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community including the speeches delivered in two day event (December 17-19, 2021) at Haridwar and Delhi by an SIT or otherwise as deemed appropriate by the court.

The top court issued a notice in the matter in January. 

It is submitted in the plea that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.
 
“It is pertinent to note that the said speeches are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community. The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens," it said.

ALSO READ | Dharam Sansad row: Bail for seer Yati Narsinghanand in case of derogatory speech 

The plea has submitted that the hate speeches are extreme examples of incitement and advocating of violence and therefore fails the test laid down in the Shreya Singhal case.
 
“That the contents of the speech feed into an already prevailing discourse which seeks to reimagine the Indian Republic as exclusivist, and that which has no space for other cultures, traditions, and practices. Such a discourse is in itself violative of constitutional guarantees provided to minority cultures and religions in India,” it added.

The plea talks about  Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as adopted by the General Assembly provides that everyone is equal and entitled to equal protection against discrimination, and against incitement to such discrimination. 

"Further, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which India ratified in 1992 places positive obligations to limit speech on governments… Article 20 (2) requires governments who adopt the ICCPR to prohibit “hate speech,” the plea reads.

The next date of hearing is on April 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Dharam Sansad State if Uttarakhand Kapil Sibal Journalist Qurban Ali
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp