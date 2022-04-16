STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timely submission of reports must be the norm, ASI tells excavation teams

According to the officials in the know, the non-submission of reports has apparently upset the Archaeological Survey of India D-G V Vidyavathi.

Published: 16th April 2022

The building of the Department of Archaeology, Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Director-General (D-G) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken exception to the inordinate delay in submitting reports on excavations conducted at various heritage sites. During the review of architectural digging projects undertaken during recent years, it was observed that findings to some haven't been handed over to the headquarters yet even after several months.

According to the officials in the know, the non-submission of reports has apparently upset the D-G V Vidyavathi. So, instructions have been issued to archaeologists supervising the excavation to submit final reports as soon as a project is completed.

"Excavations are over but reports remain pending for long. So directions have been given to concerned officials. They have been told that this should be the norm. As and when excavation is complete, a report should immediately be dispatched. Any delay will not be acceptable. D-G has taken this matter seriously," said an official.

Vidyavathi didn't respond to calls and text messages sent to seek her response.

Different circles (sub-offices of ASI in states) have been carrying out excavations at various prominent sites including the ancient fortified city in Vadnagar (Gujarat), Rakhigarhi (Haryana), and Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh). During the digging, significant recoveries -- ancient structures and antiquities -- have been made from these historic sites.

"Excavation at a well-known site has been rounded off long ago. During the scientific clearance, a good collection of antiquities were discovered. The development was appropriately highlighted in the press and a documentary was also made. However, the report was not submitted. And most of the time, no appropriate reason is given for the delay. The officials involved in excavations have categorically been told that until the report is given, any project will not be considered completed," added the official.

As the coronavirus pandemic subsided last year, the ASI expedited digging at iconic locations across states including Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu), Naara Huda and Sari Deul, (Odisha) and Navratan Garh (Jharkhand). Excavation is likely to begin at the Unesco world heritage site in Hampi this month.

