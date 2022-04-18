STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will launch 'battle' against Delhi Police if any action is taken against our activists: VHP  

This came after police said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission, and arrested a person, identified as Prem Sharma, who is a local VHP leade

Published: 18th April 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday threatened to launch "a battle" against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

This came after police said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission, and arrested a person, identified as Prem Sharma, who is a local VHP leader.

However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) is a bailable offence and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning. The revised statement issued by the police did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that an FIR was registered against organisers for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in the area without permission and one accused person has joined the investigation.

Reacting sharply to the police action, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI, "We have learnt that an FIR has been registered against VHP and Bajrang Dal activists, and one of the activists has been arrested as well. They (police) have done a big blunder."

He rejected as "absurd" the police claim that the procession was taken out by the organisers without permission and said it seems police have bowed down before "Islamic jihadis". "If there was no permission, how police personnel in such a large number were accompanying the yatra (procession)?" he asked.

ALSO READ| Jahangirpuri clashes: Scrap dealer who supplied bottles for pelting arrested, says Delhi Police

Bansal said the VHP is "a law-abiding organisation" and levelling such an allegation against it and its activists raises many questions on the functioning of the police. The VHP will not "tolerate such things" he said "VHP will launch a battle if they (police) try to lodge a false case or pick any of its activists," Bansal warned.

Bansal accused the Delhi Police of "high handedness", saying "all of a sudden, it withdrew a permission granted to a procession which was scheduled to be taken out on Monday".

"Also, yesterday in the morning, police forcefully stopped a yatra (procession), taken out from Bhalsawa village, about 100 metres before the point where it was scheduled to conclude," he alleged and asked, "What is this?".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VHP Vishwa Hindu Parishad Delhi Police Jahangirpuri clash Jahangirpuri violence Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Jayanti procession Prem Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp