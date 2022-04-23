STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

It has nothing to do with politics: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his presence at RJD's Iftar

Nitish Kumar had on Friday attended a Dawat-e-Iftar organised by Rabri Devi, the former chief minister at her 10, Circular Road residence in Patna.

Published: 23rd April 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday said his presence at the Iftar party in RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence here had "nothing to do with politics" and that he had attended it since he was invited.

He said, "We all attend such events. My presence has nothing to do with politics at all. Since I was invited for the event, I attended it. We also hold Iftar parties and invite everyone to it," he told reporters after paying floral tribute to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh on his birth anniversary here.

Kumar had on Friday attended a Dawat-e-Iftar organised by Rabri Devi, the former chief minister at her 10, Circular Road residence in Patna.

His presence there sent ripples in the political circles here as the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav were seen sitting beside him.

Kumar was also seen talking to Tejashwi and exchanged pleasantaries on the occasion.

While speaking at the birth anniversary of Kunwar Singh, he said "Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's Vijayotsava (victory day) should be celebrated nationwide. He was the hero of the 1857 freedom struggle. We should assimilate the messages of social harmony given by him and maintain love, harmony and brotherhood in society".

Singh was a champion of the people and had soldiers hailing from different sections, caste and creed in his army.

Kunwar Singh (1777-1858 26 April) was a notable leader during the Indian rebellion of 1857.

He belonged to a royal Rajput house of Jagdispur, currently part of Bihar's Bhojpur district.

At the age of 80, he led a band of armed soldiers against the troops under the command of the British East India Company.

In his last battle fought on April 23, 1858, near Jagdispur, the troops under the control of the East India Company were completely routed.

The day is marked as Kunwar Singh's victory day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar CM RJD iftar
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp