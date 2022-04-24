STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Three held for promising women jobs, then forcing them to dance at Bihar weddings

A married couple and one more person were arrested by Jabalpur police for allegedly trafficking women.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

JABALPUR: A married couple and one more person were arrested by Jabalpur police for allegedly trafficking women with the promise of jobs and then forcing them to dance at marriage functions in Bihar, an official said on Sunday.

Madan Mahal police station in charge Neeraj Verma identified the accused as Sunny Sondhiya (26) and his wife Nidhi Sondhiya (26) of Jabalpur and Pintoo Kumar Thakur (24) of Darbhanga in Bihar, adding that they were held from Motihari in the eastern state.

"A 24-year-old woman from here had contacted Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna on his mobile phone informing that three women were taken to Bihar on April 11 after being promised jobs. However, once there, the victims were made to dance in marriages by Lavkush Rai, Pintu Kumar and Maheshwar Sharma alias Ram Sagar, who are associates of the Sondhiyas," he said.

"In a joint operation with Bihar police, we rescued four women and arrested three persons. Lavkush Rai has also been arrested by Bihar police and the process to bring him here is underway. Maheswar Sharma alias Ram Sagar is on the run," he added.

A case under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) 342 (wrongful confinement) 370 (trafficking of person) has been registered, the Madan Mahal police station official said.

