STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM meets UAE delegations; says investment proposals in J&K has reached Rs 38,000 cr 

Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebrations for the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed all gram sabhas of the country from here.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the celebrations of National Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli village, in Samba on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the celebrations of National Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli village, in Samba on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PALLI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met delegations from the United Arab Emirates looking for opportunities to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, and said private investment proposals in the union territory has reached around Rs 38,000 crore.

Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebrations for the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed all gram sabhas of the country from here.

Before arriving at the dais for his speech, the prime minister met the delegations from the UAE, an official spokesman said.

ALSO READ | Work going on in Jammu and Kashmir for fast pace development: PM Narendra Modi

Later in his speech, he said a new story of development is being written and many private investors are interested in Jammu and Kashmir.

"For seven decades of independence, private investment of only Rs 17,000 crore could be made in Jammu and Kashmir. But now it is reaching around Rs 38,000 crore. Tourism also is thriving once again," the prime minister said.

Modi, who was wearing a white kurta-pajama with a stole around his neck, also interacted with renowned local sculptor Ravinder Jamwal.

He had sculpted a six-foot-long statue of the prime minister which was installed during the event.

The prime minister also posed for a photo with the sculptor in front of his artwork, officials said.

He also went around various stalls put up at a technology exhibition by the ministry of science and technology to motivate start-ups and help create awareness about the enormous new avenues of livelihood, they said.

The stalls put up by various departments and wings of the ministry will display latest technologies and innovations beneficial for rural areas and farming till Tuesday, the officials said, adding that the stalls showcase integration of science and technology with the themes of rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha honoured the prime minister by presenting a shawl and a painting.

Modi lauded the administration and said since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regard to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace.

"The projects inaugurated and whose foundation stone was laid will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region," he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi Modi Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Modi JK
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp