Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail; re-arrested in a new case

An FIR was registered against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A court in Assam's Kokrajhar on Monday granted bail to Gujarat independent MLA Jignesh Mevani. But subsequently, he was re-arrested in a new case. More details about the new case are awaited.

The legislator was arrested on April 20 for an alleged defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani's three-day police custody had ended on Sunday, after which he was produced before the court late in the evening. The court sent him to one day's judicial custody.

Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat by a team of Assam police on the night of April 20 after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the prime minister.

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".

Mevani was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Kokrajhar by road, where he was produced at the chief judicial magistrate's court, which remanded him to three days' police custody.

An FIR was registered against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.

