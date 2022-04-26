STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jignesh Mevani sent to five-day police remand by Assam court on assault charge in second case

Immediately after he was granted bail, the Barpeta police had re-arrested him on charges of assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman cop on April 21 when he was being taken to Kokrajhar

Published: 26th April 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Tuesday sent to five days’ police remand by an Assam court.

He had moved a petition for bail but the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Barpeta rejected it. The police had sought 12 days’ custody.

Mevani was on Monday granted bail by the CJM court, Kokrajhar in connection with a case lodged by Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP Executive Member in the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council, for an alleged controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WATCH | Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani does 'Pushpa' move while leaving Assam court

Immediately after he was granted bail, the Barpeta police had re-arrested him on the charges of assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman police officer on April 21 when he was being taken to Kokrajhar by road from the Guwahati airport following his arrest from Gujarat the previous night in connection with the first case.

Meanwhile, some Assam Congress leaders were briefly detained by the Barpeta police on Tuesday while they were taking out a march demanding Mevani’s release.

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque slammed the BJP for allegedly stifling freedom of speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp