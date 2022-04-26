Prashant Kishor-Congress fallout: What were the dealbreakers?

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Say in leadership appointments and authority for a complete overhaul of the party turned out to be key reasons that led to the breakdown of talks between Congress and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

The talks, almost in the last stage, headed to a dead end after the party announced the formation of an Empowered Group 2024 on Monday, and Kishor was offered to join the group and plan for the party’s revival and election strategy.

ALSO READ | Old friends are the best: Sidhu after meeting Prashant Kishor

Sources in Congress said the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)’s deal with the TRS was no reason for the botched deal but many party leaders said that it was a sticking point and questioned Kishor’s intention to meet Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao, as his talks about joining the Congress were almost finalized.

A senior party leader said that during his meetings with the top party leadership, Kishor has always mentioned that he should be given free hand to carry out reforms in the party and that also included say in key appointments, including Congress president, Congress Parliamentary party leader among others.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.



In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Keeping in mind his bitter experience with the Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance in UP assembly elections in 2017, the poll strategist wanted clarity on his roles and authority in the party. He had publicly talked about his experience with the grand old party and that he did not want to join the party with his hands tied.

Both sides announced the deal breakup through tweets.

“Following a presentation and discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestions given to the party,” tweeted RS Surjewala, party media incharge.

Soon, Kishor responded: “I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

The rift over his induction into the party was known to him as even eight members of the committee assessing his revival plan were split on his role and responsibilities in the party. “It is also said that Rahul’s camp didn’t want PK given a big authority in the party,” said a senior party leader.

Getting a hint over future challenges to push for big organisational reforms in a party that is yet to understand need for keeping with the changing times, Kishor decided to call it quits.