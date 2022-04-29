STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 persons wore skull caps to foment trouble at Ayodhya mosque, say cops; seven confess

According to IG  KP Singh and Ayodhya SSP SK Pandey, seven persons arrested so far admitted that they executed the incident after proper planning. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The role of 11 persons in attempting to disturb the communal harmony in the temple town of Ayodhya by throwing some objectionable material outside a mosque has come to light. Seven of them have already been arrested by the district police and the search for the remaining four people is on.

As per police sources, the accused were wearing skull caps to purportedly project themselves as Muslims while making an attempt to instigate riots in the area.

In fact, the incident took place on Wednesday night. The accused rode past the mosque on bikes and threw raw meat, pages of a holy book and some objectionable posters in a bid to disturb peace and harmony, said Ayodhya SSP SK Pandey.

Those identified by police as accused include Mahesh Kumar Mishra, Pratyush Srivastava, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Kumar Guar alias Gunjan, Brajesh Pandey, Shatrughan Prajapati and Vimal Pandey.

ALSO READ | Jhansi sets an example of harmony as loudspeakers from biggest temple, mosque removed

Police officials said that the accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage of the area and they will be booked under National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster Act.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the police team that solves the case.

According to IG  KP Singh and Ayodhya SSP SK Pandey, seven persons arrested so far admitted that they executed the incident after proper planning and threw objectionable posters and objects outside the mosque.

ALSO READ | Kerala Muslim man's dedicated work at church, a lesson in true piety

As per the police sources, those who were arrested admitted that they planned to throw objectionable material in front of the mosque after getting miffed by the Jahangirpuri flareup in Delhi where the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was attacked and pelted with stones.

The police officials said that the accused revealed that they had been planning the incident for the last four days. The papers thrown by them in front of the mosque along with other objects had the reference to Jahangirpuri incident which, they claimed, had disturbed them.

Comments(1)

  • Vidyaranya
    Some names revealed are Brahmanas! Is this the way the community behaves for the whole of India to see? Very disturbing. R they not aware that swadharmaanusthana is the right of every individual in our society? Infact it is the civic duty of every citizen of india to help so that they will continue to practise their Dharma and never harm their belief or tradition. In this connection I would like to mention that religious conversion is the worst sin a person/s can comit according to our Dharmashastra. So
    1 day ago reply
