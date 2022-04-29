STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar cop suspended after video of him getting massage by woman goes viral

A policeman in Bihar was suspended after a video of him getting massage from a woman, who had approached him in connection with a case, went viral on the Internet.

Saharsa Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh ordered the suspension of Shashibhushan Sinha, who was in charge of Darhatta outpost in the north Bihar district.

By PTI

SAHARSA: A policeman in Bihar was suspended on Friday after a video of him getting massage from a woman, who had approached him in connection with a case, went viral on the Internet.

"The conduct of the police official is tantamount to indiscipline and wanton behavior (uddandta). We have taken suo motu cognizance and he has been placed under suspension pending inquiry," the district police chief told reporters.

In the embarrassing video clip, about half a minute long, the bare-chested official can be seen with two women, one of them sitting next to him and the other massaging his neck, shoulders and back.

According to police sources, the women were related to an accused in the rape case of a nine-year-old girl.

They had allegedly sought the policeman's help to secure bail for their jailed relative.

In the video, the official can be seen talking languidly over his mobile phone, apparently to a lawyer.

He can be heard saying "I am sending to you two women with some money, Aadhar card and copies of documents. They are very poor. Please help them. I have ended up spending Rs 10,000 from my own pocket in their case".

