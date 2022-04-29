STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar police proposes creation of IT wing to check liquor smuggling

As per the proposal, the decided cadre will have around 2000 officers and personnel, including IT inspectors and IT constables.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police is considering creating a dedicated information technology (IT) cadre within the state force to enforce the prohibition law more effectively.

The state police headquarters recently submitted a detailed proposal to the home department, recommending the creation of this IT cadre within the force to identify those involved in illicit liquor trade in the 'dry' state.

Bihar was declared a 'dry' state in April 2016.

As per the proposal, the decided cadre will have around 2000 officers and personnel, including IT inspectors and IT constables. The IT cadre officials will handle all operations of the system that will employ Artifical Intelligence (AI).

ALSO READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks probe into Keralite woman's death in Bihar

Additional Director General (Crime record bureau) Dr Kamal Kishore said, "It will be easier to identify the liquor smugglers and trace the locations where a huge stock of consignment has been stored with the aid of AI."

Records of all operations will be digitised. "As a result, the police force will no longer need to maintain the data manually," he said, adding that the IT cadre will increase the efficiency of the police force.

The state government last month eased the prohibition law giving relief to tipplers caught for the first time. Under the new amendment, first-timers will be released on bail after the payment of a fine.

Over four lakh people have already been booked on the charges of violating the new prohibition law in the state since it came into force. More than 3.52 lakh FIRs were lodged against the offenders.

The state has been using drones to trace the locations where country liquor was being manufactured.

