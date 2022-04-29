STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks probe into Keralite woman's death in Bihar

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his letter, said Lithara, hailing from Kozhikode district, was employed in the Indian Railways in Patna.

(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sought a comprehensive probe into the recent death of a woman railway employee from the state in Bihar and sent a letter to his counterpart Nitish Kumar, seeking his intervention into the matter.

Vijayan, in his letter, said Lithara, hailing from Kozhikode district, was employed in the Indian Railways in Patna.

He said her relatives in the southern state requested for a thorough probe into the untimely death of the woman, who was also a basketball player.

"It has been brought to my attention by one of her relatives that, in their opinion, no circumstances existed which would have led to Lithara's "suicide", the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan requested Kumar to give instructions to the officials concerned to conduct a "comprehensive and fair" investigation into the matter which can address the apprehensions of her relatives in the state.

