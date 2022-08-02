Assam CM terms FIR by Jharkhand Congress MLA 'fake'; minister shares Himanta-Jaimangal photos

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed the "FIR" lodged by Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh as "fake".

"Fake FIR in #Jharkhand. The so-called FIR looks like @INCIndia asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors," he tweeted, reacting to his ministerial colleague Pijush Hazarika’s comment.

Taking to Twitter, Hazarika shared some photographs, showing Sarma and Singh together, purportedly in Delhi. The photos suggest the two are no strangers to each other.

"Sharing some FACTS about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal. Jharkhand Cong MLA @KumarJaimangal made a fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLAs had lured him to meet Hon’ble CM Dr.@himantabiswa sir," he wrote on the microblogging site.

He claimed Sarma had taken Singh to the residence of Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi on July 26 at 9 am --- five days before the Jharkhand MLA had filed the "fabricated FIR" with the police --- in order to help him in his trade union-related matter.

Sharing some FACTS about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal:



- Jharkhand Cong MLA @KumarJaimangal made a fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLA’s had lured him to meet Hon’ble CM Dr.@himantabiswa sir. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/y4zz9KHiwV — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 2, 2022

Hazarika claimed Singh had been regularly meeting the Assam CM.

"He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal MLAs," Hazarika tweeted.

In his complaint, Singh had claimed the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested in West Bengal had asked him to join them and meet Sarma together in Guwahati. He had alleged the trio lured him with cash and a ministerial berth and sought his support to pull down the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand.

After his name got entangled in the Jharkhand politics, the Assam CM had on Sunday said he had no idea why Singh had to file the police complaint.

"The Congress MLAs and leaders meet me in Guwahati and Delhi. What is wrong in that? Congress is my old party," he had said, adding, "I have known the person, who lodged the FIR, for 20 years. So, he doesn’t need a middleman to come to me."

