Home Nation

Assam CM terms FIR by Jharkhand Congress MLA 'fake'; minister shares Himanta-Jaimangal photos

The MLA had filed a complaint against CM Sarma, claiming that three party legislators who were held in Bengal with cash amounting to lakhs of rupees, had also offered him a visit to meet the CM.

Published: 02nd August 2022 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(Photo | EPS)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed the "FIR" lodged by Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh as "fake".

"Fake FIR in #Jharkhand. The so-called FIR looks like @INCIndia asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors," he tweeted, reacting to his ministerial colleague Pijush Hazarika’s comment.

Taking to Twitter, Hazarika shared some photographs, showing Sarma and Singh together, purportedly in Delhi. The photos suggest the two are no strangers to each other.

"Sharing some FACTS about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal. Jharkhand Cong MLA @KumarJaimangal made a fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLAs had lured him to meet Hon’ble CM Dr.@himantabiswa sir," he wrote on the microblogging site.

He claimed Sarma had taken Singh to the residence of Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi on July 26 at 9 am --- five days before the Jharkhand MLA had filed the "fabricated FIR" with the police --- in order to help him in his trade union-related matter.

Hazarika claimed Singh had been regularly meeting the Assam CM.

"He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal MLAs," Hazarika tweeted.

In his complaint, Singh had claimed the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested in West Bengal had asked him to join them and meet Sarma together in Guwahati. He had alleged the trio lured him with cash and a ministerial berth and sought his support to pull down the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand.

After his name got entangled in the Jharkhand politics, the Assam CM had on Sunday said he had no idea why Singh had to file the police complaint.

"The Congress MLAs and leaders meet me in Guwahati and Delhi. What is wrong in that? Congress is my old party," he had said, adding, "I have known the person, who lodged the FIR, for 20 years. So, he doesn’t need a middleman to come to me."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam CM Jharkhand Congress Himanta Biswa Sarma Kumar Jaimangal
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp