Jharkhand Congress MLAs were conspiring to topple Soren government: Bermo MLA in FIR

RANCHI: A day after the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs --- Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari, and Rajesh Kachhap were nabbed with a huge amount of cash in their vehicle by West Bengal Police.

Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal has lodged an FIR against them for making attempts to allegedly topple Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand which had come into power with a thumping majority.

Jaimangal in his FIR also alleged that he was offered gratification along with a ministerial berth to topple the present government which is an alliance between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the RJD.

An FIR under sections 120, 124A, 120B, 134 of the Indian Penal Code and 171B of Representation of People’s Act along with sections 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Argora police station in Ranchi on Sunday.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur had accompanied Kumar Jaimangal to the police station for lodging the FIR.

“Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kacchap want me to come to Kolkata and take me to Gauhati in Assam, where, according to them, they will make me meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will give me assurance with a definite ministerial berth apart from the money. Ansari also told me that he has already been promised the Health Ministry in the 'new' government,” the Bermo MLA stated in his FIR.

Rajesh Kacchap and Bixal Kongari were even calling me to Kolkata and offering me money and promising Rs 10 lakhs per MLA, Jaimangal said.

According to Jaimangal, MLA Irfan had assured him that Sarma was acting out orders from the BJP top shots sitting in New Delhi.

In the FIR, MLA Jaimangal claimed that Irfan had told him that he would get the money delivered once he reaches Gauhati and made a promise to Sarma.

“I do not want to be part of these unconstitutional, unethical criminal activities, and hence, I am informing you to please take action against them who are stationed in Kolkata with a token amount of cash, and who are pressurizing me to come to Kolkata and accompany them to Gauhati,” Jaimangal said in the FIR.

Meanwhile, taking swift action, the All India Congress Committee earlier today suspended all the three MLAs from the party from immediate effect.

The Congress has termed it "BJP's game plan to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra”, while the BJP says that the money with the MLAs is proof of corruption in the Jharkhand government.

