Home Nation

Bernard Marak case: BJP says Meghalaya Governor has promised 'independent' probe

The police had accused the militant-turned-politician Marak of running a "brothel" from his farmhouse at Tura in West Garo Hills district.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bernard Marak

Items claimed to have been recovered from the arrested BJP leader Bernard Marak. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP in Meghalaya said Governor Satya Pal Malik had promised an "independent" probe into the case of its arrested state vice president Bernard Marak.

The police had accused the militant-turned-politician Marak of running a "brothel" from his farmhouse at Tura in West Garo Hills district.

A delegation of state BJP leaders met Malik on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him.

BJP's Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie said the governor promised that an independent inquiry committee would be constituted. The BJP delegation told Malik party leaders and workers were being "harassed" as part of a "political vendetta".

ALSO READ | Five kids rescued, 73 arrested from Meghalaya BJP leader’s farmhouse run as 'brothel': Police

It also lodged a complaint with him alleging the state government denied permission to the party to hold a peace rally in Tura and Shillong.

Mawrie said he would meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and insist on an independent probe. The BJP is also demanding the removal of the SP and the DM of West Garo Hills to ensure a free and fair inquiry.

"For the first time, Meghalaya is witnessing political vendetta. We fear this will set a politically-vindictive trend in our state," Mawrie said.

The BJP sniffed the hand of its ally National People's Party (NPP) in the events leading up to Marak's arrest. The BJP and the NPP, which Sangma heads, are allies and constituents of the state's coalition government.

Asked if the BJP will withdraw its support to the government, Mawrie said the party's central leaders would take a call. He said the details on the raid at Marak's farmhouse and events that followed had been shared with them.

Marak was arrested in Uttar Pradesh by the police of that state and brought to Meghalaya last Wednesday. He was produced in a local court the same day and it sent him to eight days' police remand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bernard Marak
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp