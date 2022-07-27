Meghalaya ‘brothel’ case: BJP leader arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur by the state police on Tuesday. He was wanted by Meghalaya Police for allegedly running a prostitution racket from his farmhouse at Tura in West Garo Hills district. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Tura, had on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

“He was travelling in a taxi when arrested,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said. West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told this newspaper that the arrest was made at around 7:15 pm.

“We are sending a team to UP to bring him back. We will produce him before the CJM court as ordered by it,” Singh said, adding, “We will seek his custody.” Earlier, the Meghalaya Police had sought Delhi Police help after learning that Marak was in the area. The police had tracked his mobile phone, which was switched on intermittently.

