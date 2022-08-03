Home Nation

Suresh N Patel sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner

Vigilance Commissioner made and subscribed the oath of his office before President Droupadi Murmu.

Published: 03rd August 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel along with President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a year after the post fell vacant.

Patel, who has been working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) since June this year, was sworn in as the chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Press Trust of India (PTI) had last month reported that Patel's appointment as the CVC was cleared by a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At a ceremony held today at 1000 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Suresh N Patel, was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said.

The ceremony was also attended by the prime minister and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Patel, former managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank, was in April 2020 appointed as the vigilance commissioner.

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Kothari had completed his term as the CVC on June 24 last year.

The Central Vigilance Commission is headed by a central vigilance commissioner and it can have two vigilance commissioners.

At present, there is no vigilance commissioner working in the Commission.

A three-member selection panel headed by the prime minister had met in July to decide on the CVC and vigilance commissioners.

The other two members on the panel are Union home minister and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

During the meeting, the panel approved Patel's appointment as the CVC.

It also approved the appointments of former Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and ex-consumer affairs secretary Avinash Kumar Srivastava as the vigilance commissioners.

"Both Kumar and Srivastava will be sworn in as vigilance commissioners by CVC Patel on Wednesday," an official said.

Kumar completed his term as the chief of internal security intelligence agency on June 30 this year.

Srivastava, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as consumer affairs secretary in January 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vigilance commissioner Suresh N Patel Droupadi Murmu Swearing in
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp