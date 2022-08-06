Home Nation

Nitish's JD-U serves show cause notice on ex-party president, seeks details of land deals

RCP Singh, a former IAS officer and ex-union minister, was once a close aide of Nitish and nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice.

Published: 06th August 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

RCP singh

RCP Singh (R) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L)(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former union minister and estranged leader of JD-U, RCP Singh, who had resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet on July 6, on Saturday courted fresh controversy after two party leaders accused him of purchasing big land parcels in a clandestine manner.

RCP Singh allegedly purchased these properties in Nalanda, his home district and did not declare them in his election affidavits.

JD-U has served a show cause notice to RCP in this connection, asking him to share information of all the properties he has acquired in the last nine years.

In the show cause notice, Bihar JD (U) president Umesh Singh Kushwhaha said that several irregularities seem to have been committed to amass these big land parcels from 2013 to 2022.

ALSO READ | High uranium in groundwater in Bihar leaves authorities worried, sample sent to Lucknow lab

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and so you (RCP) should immediately reply to the allegations of corruption,"  Kushwhaha directed in the notice served to the former union minister.

RCP Singh, however, described the allegations levelled against him as baseless.

"There is no discrepancy in the purchase of land in the name of my two daughters during the period," he told The New Indian Express.

RCP, a former IAS officer, was once a close aide of Nitish and nominated to the Rajya Sabha twice. He was also JD-U national president.

His relationship with Nitish soured after he joined the union cabinet without the consent of the Bihar CM. Nitish apparently lost his patience when RCP claimed that he had climbed the ladder of success in his political career due to his own capability and hard work, and failed to acknowledge the former's support in his political rise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCP Singh Bihar JD-U
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp