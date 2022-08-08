Home Nation

BJP to hoist tricolour in 5 lakh Muslim households, madrasas & shrines

Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed this as a ploy to politicise the tricolour.

Published: 08th August 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

IN DELHI: Workers manufacture national flags at a shop in Sadar Bazar ahead of Independence Day. The sale of national flags has increased immensely | shekhar yadav

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to give impetus to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75th year of the country’s independence, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has decided to rope in its Muslim Morcha to ensure that the tricolour is hoisted in around 5 lakh Muslim households, madrasas and dargahs (shrines) on August 15. The BJP Muslim Morcha would undertake the three-day exercise starting from August 12.

Party sources say that the minority wing of the ruling party has also been asked to get the photos of the unfurling of the flag clicked in madrasas and dargahs and get it uploaded on social media platforms, said the party sources.

UP BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali confirmed the plan and claimed that the exercise was planned for Madrasa and Dargahs as those were the centres with a wide outreach and could help spread the message far and wide as people throng the shrines in large numbers.

Ali said that prior to this in 2017, immediately after coming to power in the state, the BJP had made flag hoisting and rendition of the national anthem mandatory in state madrasas on independence day.

ALSO READAkhilesh calls BJP govt’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a 'sham'

According to BJP sources, the party’s intent is to cut through the religious lines in carrying out the `Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which seeks to cover more than 4 crore households and government offices in the state.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruling party’s plan, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed it as a ploy to politicise the tricolour. He said that it was the national flag which was highly respected. “The BJP should avoid putting pressure on people to unfurl the tricolour and leave it to their wish,” said Chaudhury.

However, SP's reaction comes two days after party chief Akhilesh Yadav had called the BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a sham expressing the apprehension that the ruling party could incite communal tensions in its garb.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ UP BJP Minority Morcha BJP
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp