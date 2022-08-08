BJP to hoist tricolour in 5 lakh Muslim households, madrasas & shrines

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to give impetus to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75th year of the country’s independence, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has decided to rope in its Muslim Morcha to ensure that the tricolour is hoisted in around 5 lakh Muslim households, madrasas and dargahs (shrines) on August 15. The BJP Muslim Morcha would undertake the three-day exercise starting from August 12.

Party sources say that the minority wing of the ruling party has also been asked to get the photos of the unfurling of the flag clicked in madrasas and dargahs and get it uploaded on social media platforms, said the party sources.

UP BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali confirmed the plan and claimed that the exercise was planned for Madrasa and Dargahs as those were the centres with a wide outreach and could help spread the message far and wide as people throng the shrines in large numbers.

Ali said that prior to this in 2017, immediately after coming to power in the state, the BJP had made flag hoisting and rendition of the national anthem mandatory in state madrasas on independence day.

According to BJP sources, the party’s intent is to cut through the religious lines in carrying out the `Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which seeks to cover more than 4 crore households and government offices in the state.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruling party’s plan, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed it as a ploy to politicise the tricolour. He said that it was the national flag which was highly respected. “The BJP should avoid putting pressure on people to unfurl the tricolour and leave it to their wish,” said Chaudhury.

However, SP's reaction comes two days after party chief Akhilesh Yadav had called the BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a sham expressing the apprehension that the ruling party could incite communal tensions in its garb.

