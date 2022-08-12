Home Nation

Bihar govt provides 'Z-plus' security to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav 

Reacting to this, BJP leader said, "I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either. With minimum security, I served the public for long time from government residence at Polo Road."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government has decided to provide 'Z-plus' security to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, an official said on Friday.

A circular to this effect was issued on Thursday, and commandos of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) would be involved in the security of the RJD leader, he said.

The circular, which was sent to Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP), said, "Decision to provide Z- plus security cover for Tejashwi Yadav was taken by the state security committee."

Yadav has also been provided with a bulletproof car.

"The 'Z-plus' security comprises a pilot, an escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff, among others in the form of several plain-clothes security personnel and BSAP armed commandos," a senior police official said.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have also been provided with 'Z-plus' security.

Reacting to the state government's decision to provide 'Z-plus' security' cover for Yadav, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi tweeted, "I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either. With minimum security, I served the public for a long time from the government residence at Polo Road."

"Why do they need so much security? People are now scared that they have come to power," he said.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the chief minister defended the 'Z -plus' security cover for Yadav and said, "Why should they object to it? He is the deputy CM. They speak nonsense."

