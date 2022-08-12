Home Nation

Mumbai Police summons actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot

The Mumbai Police had July 26 registered an FIR against Singh over his nude pictures on social media.

Published: 12th August 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been summoned by Mumbai Police after FIR over his recent nude photoshoot, according to reports.

Ranveer was approached by cops but he is out of Mumbai. Hence, he will be back in the city on August 16 and will join the officials for further probe, according to the actor's statement to police.

As per the latest update, Ranveer will be summoned on or after August 16.

The Mumbai Police had July 26 registered an FIR against Singh over his nude pictures on social media. A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor.

Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".

Last Thursday, the actor's nude pictures, which were for the shoot of a magazine, posted his social media accounts like Instagram went viral, according to police.

Later, the NGO and a woman lawyer submitted separate complaints against the actor at Chembur police station.

The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, had also demanded a case against Singh on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women, police earlier said.

