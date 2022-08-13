Home Nation

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12.

She was discharged on June 20.

