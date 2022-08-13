India's first saline water lantern launched, Minister lauds NIOT for initiative

By PTI

CHENNAI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has launched India's first saline water lantern, which uses seawater to power LED lamps.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology launched the "first-of-its kind lantern named Roshini" during a visit to SAGAR ANVESHIKA, a coastal research vessel operated and used by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, a PIB release on Saturday said.

"Dr Jitendra Singh has launched India's first Saline Water Lantern which uses seawater as the electrolyte between specially designed electrodes to power the LED lamps," it said.

He was quoted as saying that the lantern will bring "ease of living to the poor and needy, particularly the fishing community living along the 7,500 km long coastal line of India.

"Singh said the saline water lantern will also boost and supplement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UJALA scheme launched in 2015 for distribution of LED bulbs across the country.

"Roshini Lamps along with Power Ministry's schemes like Solar Study Lamps will be driving a vibrant renewable energy programme aimed at achieving energy security, energy access and reducing the carbon footprints of the national economy," he said.

He further pointed out that this technology can also be used in hinterlands, where seawater is not available, as any saline water or normal water mixed with common salt can be used to power the lantern.

It is not only cost-effective but very easy to operate.

ALSO READ | Odisha state-NIOT pact for coastal protection

"The Minister lauded the NIOT team for inventing the Roshini Lamp and advised them to transfer the technology to the industry for mass production of this multipurpose lamp which can be of immense help in rural and remote areas and in times of disasters," the release said.

Later, Singh along with the Secretary, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M Ravichandran visited the laboratories and hoisted the tricolour on board the ship.

"Extending the campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', to 'Har Jahaj Tiranga' (Tricolour on every ship) the Minister hoisted the Indian flag on board the vessel.

He also met the senior scientists of NIOT onboard the vessel and reviewed the progress of the implementation of the Deep Ocean Mission of India," the release added.

The minister also reviewed the progress of NIOT developed Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) technology for conversion of seawater to potable water, which has been successfully demonstrated in Lakshadweep islands.

He informed that three desalination plants based on the LTTD technology have been developed and demonstrated at Kavaratti, Agati and Minicoy Islands of Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

The capacity of each of these LTTD plants is 1 Lakh litre of potable water per day.

Ravichandran apprised Singh that based on the success of these plants, Ministry of Home Affairs through Lakshadweep Union Territory has entrusted the work of establishing 6 more LTTD plants at Amini, Androth, Chetlet, Kadmat, Kalpeni and Kiltan with a capacity of 1.5 lakhs litres per day.

The LTTD technology is found suitable for Lakshadweep islands where the required temperature difference of about 15°C between sea surface water and deep-sea water is found in the vicinity of Lakshadweep coasts only as of now.

CHENNAI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has launched India's first saline water lantern, which uses seawater to power LED lamps. The Minister of State for Science and Technology launched the "first-of-its kind lantern named Roshini" during a visit to SAGAR ANVESHIKA, a coastal research vessel operated and used by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, a PIB release on Saturday said. "Dr Jitendra Singh has launched India's first Saline Water Lantern which uses seawater as the electrolyte between specially designed electrodes to power the LED lamps," it said. He was quoted as saying that the lantern will bring "ease of living to the poor and needy, particularly the fishing community living along the 7,500 km long coastal line of India. "Singh said the saline water lantern will also boost and supplement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UJALA scheme launched in 2015 for distribution of LED bulbs across the country. "Roshini Lamps along with Power Ministry's schemes like Solar Study Lamps will be driving a vibrant renewable energy programme aimed at achieving energy security, energy access and reducing the carbon footprints of the national economy," he said. He further pointed out that this technology can also be used in hinterlands, where seawater is not available, as any saline water or normal water mixed with common salt can be used to power the lantern. It is not only cost-effective but very easy to operate. ALSO READ | Odisha state-NIOT pact for coastal protection "The Minister lauded the NIOT team for inventing the Roshini Lamp and advised them to transfer the technology to the industry for mass production of this multipurpose lamp which can be of immense help in rural and remote areas and in times of disasters," the release said. Later, Singh along with the Secretary, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M Ravichandran visited the laboratories and hoisted the tricolour on board the ship. "Extending the campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', to 'Har Jahaj Tiranga' (Tricolour on every ship) the Minister hoisted the Indian flag on board the vessel. He also met the senior scientists of NIOT onboard the vessel and reviewed the progress of the implementation of the Deep Ocean Mission of India," the release added. The minister also reviewed the progress of NIOT developed Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) technology for conversion of seawater to potable water, which has been successfully demonstrated in Lakshadweep islands. He informed that three desalination plants based on the LTTD technology have been developed and demonstrated at Kavaratti, Agati and Minicoy Islands of Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The capacity of each of these LTTD plants is 1 Lakh litre of potable water per day. Ravichandran apprised Singh that based on the success of these plants, Ministry of Home Affairs through Lakshadweep Union Territory has entrusted the work of establishing 6 more LTTD plants at Amini, Androth, Chetlet, Kadmat, Kalpeni and Kiltan with a capacity of 1.5 lakhs litres per day. The LTTD technology is found suitable for Lakshadweep islands where the required temperature difference of about 15°C between sea surface water and deep-sea water is found in the vicinity of Lakshadweep coasts only as of now.