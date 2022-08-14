CPI-ML to extend outside support to JD(U)- RJD government in Bihar  

Ramshankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: CPI-ML has demanded that a minimum common programme (MCP) should be chalked out for running the RJD-led grand alliance government in Bihar and also declared that it would extend outside support to the government.

CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said that he met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and put his demand for MCP before him. He said that his party had decided to extend outside support to the government after full deliberations with party leaders in the state executive.

“Though we are part of the seven-party government in Bihar, we will not take any ministerial berth in it. Bihar CM Nitish has taken a bold step in the larger the interest of the nation, which is highly appreciable,” the CPI-ML leader said.

Bhattacharya said, “BJP's bulldozer had suffered major damage in Bihar. Nitish is also responsible for making BJP strong in the state.”

Sharpening his attack on BJP, the CPI-ML leader said that BJP was firing in Bihar by keeping the gun on the shoulder of Nitish. He also said that Maharashtra's revenge had been taken in Bihar, adding that the grand alliance of seven parties would be a model for national politics.

“We expect from the government that it would meet the aspirations of the people,” Bhattacharya remarked.

“BJP does not want any opposition government to complete its term. BJP will make such an attempt in Bihar too, adding that it was doing its politics through lies and media,” he added.

CPI-ML had won 12 seats out of 19 seats it had contested in the last assembly election. Besides CPI-ML, CPI and CPM have two seats each in the Bihar assembly.

Nitish came out of the NDA alliance and formed the government with the RJD-led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan. Nitish and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took oath as Chief Minister and deputy chief minister last week. The cabinet expansion is likely to take place on August 16. Tejashwi, who returned from New Delhi on Saturday evening, met Nitish at his residence and discussed the issues related to cabinet expansion.

Tejashwi had earlier met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi before holding a meeting with his father and RJD national president Lalu Prasad.

