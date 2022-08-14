Home Nation

JD(U) and RJD alliance not to have much impact on national politics, says Prashant Kishor

Kishor was once vice president of JDU and considered the closest to Nitish Kumar in JDU but he parted his ways from JDU when Kumar supported the BJP's stand on NCR in Parliament.

Published: 14th August 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 12:11 PM

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noted poll strategist Prashant Kishor says that he does not see the political formation between JD-U and RJD having much impact on national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Describing the realignment of the two Bihar parties as a ‘political arrangement’ for the second time in the past 10 years, Prashant Kishor alias PK told TNIE, in Patna, “This is the sixth instance of such political formation has been made by Nitish Kumar in past 10 years. I don’t see this ‘political formation’ having much impact on national politics as it has happened specifically to the state of Bihar." 

Further, he said, "Now, it is up to both Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar to come true to the expectation of people with whom the former had promised employment opportunities soon after the first cabinet of his government."

Kishor was once vice president of JD(U) and considered the closest to Nitish Kumar in JD(U) but he parted his ways from JD(U) when Kumar supported the BJP's stand on NCR in Parliament.

"There were many chances for Nitish Kumar when he was with BJP in past also to part his way. Why he did not do it then? Now it is to be seen whether or not the new government with RJD will function better than the previous which was with the BJP," he remarked.

On being asked about the longevity of the second-time political alliance of JD(U) with RJD for governance, PK said that, "Each time in the past six instances, every political formation had lasted hardly two years."

"One can analyse and predict this also from this fact," he quipped.

Prashant Kishor also hinted to float his political party before the 2025 assembly election in Bihar after completing Padyatra from October 2  under the campaign of ‘Jan-Suraj’, which started in Bihar.

