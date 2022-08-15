Gender equality is key to united India, says PM Modi in Independence Day address

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Hailing India as a "mother of democracy", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is endowed with an "extraordinary strength" that sailed her through the freedom struggle.

In his 82-minute address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said gender equality is the key to a united India as he stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti', adding respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth.

"I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life?" he asked. It is important that in speech and conduct "we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women", he said.

On the significance of a united country, the Prime Minister said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

Gender equality is the key to a united India, he said, adding that without equal importance to sons and daughters in family structures, the idea of unity will be lost.

Prime Minister Modi Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

Modi also spoke of 'Panch Pran' or lifeblood resolves for the nation when it celebrates its 100th year of Independence in 2047. "For the next 25 years we need to focus on these five resolves - to make India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said.

