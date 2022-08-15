Home Nation

People's aspirations on rise, we can't wait anymore to fulfil them: PM Modi

"Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society. Every citizen wants a change, wants to see it happening in front of their eyes and is not ready to wait anymore," the prime minister said.

Published: 15th August 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they can not wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, he said an aspirational society is very precious for any country and in India, people's aspirations are on the rise.

"Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society. Every citizen wants a change, wants to see it happening in front of their eyes and is not ready to wait anymore," the prime minister said.

People want to progress with speed and they are not ready to "force their coming generations wait for it", he said.

"Be it the Centre, states or local self-governance institutions, each of them will have to address the demands of the aspirational society," Modi said. "We cannot wait anymore to fulfil their aspirations," he added.

ALSO READ | Check out top quotes from PM Modi's speech on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Independence Day address
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp