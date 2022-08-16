Punjab likely to bring CADA Act to check drug menace, trafficking

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Continuing to reel in the impact of unabated drug abuse and trafficking, the Punjab government is mulling introducing a new comprehensive legislation that will lay stress on early detection of addictive tendencies and consequent timely cure, making glorification of drugs and violence punishable and proposing community service mandatory for convicts involved in minor crimes.

The proposed legislation, Comprehensive Action Against Drug Abuse Act (CADA), will be the basis for planning and implementing efforts to control drug abuse in a state driven by trafficking and consumption. The legislation, proposed by the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Drugs, emphasises that efforts should be made to encourage community service for all section of society. This would, according to the proposed legislation, promote community mobilisation and enhance the impact of programmes under the Comprehensive Action Against Drug Abuse Strategy.

Besides, the legislation would go a long way in betterment of society, improve civic amenities, cleanliness and generally raise the quality of life. “A person sentenced to community service under this Act shall enter into a bond with the state government where the conditions for community service will be specified. If a person does not observe these conditions he may face imprisonment. The community service shall be of such a nature that it benefits the community,” the proposed Act reads.

Also, a panel will be constituted to monitor those sentenced to community service. A person or good Samaritan who provides help and assistance to a victim of drug overdose will not be liable for the outcome or effect of any such act done in good faith, the proposed legislation clarifies.

Government employees found to be involved in drug trafficking shall be considered to have committed the gravest misconduct, according to the proposed legislation. Officials who reveal the identity of informers will face prison sentence of three years.

Once passed, the legislation will provide a legal framework for the enforcement and prevention programmes for drug abuse. It will also cover the treatment and prevention aspects of alcohol and tobacco abuse-related disorders. Eeach district will have a mission team for the implementation.

Community service mandate

The legislation, proposed by the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Drugs, emphasises that efforts should be made to encourage community service for all section of society

