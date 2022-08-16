Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath releases first installment of Rs 107 crore for widening of Ayodhya roads

The Yogi cabinet also approved the proposal for the constitution of ‘Eco Tourism Board’ headed by CM Yogi Aditynath himself.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:47 PM

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following the announcement that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor will be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanth Corridor, Yogi government released the first installment of Rs 107 crore for widening and beautification of the roads of temple town of Ayodhya on Tuesday. The state government has allocated a total budget of Rs 900 crore for the scheme.

Yogi government has laid down a roadmap to develop and beautify the areas surrounding the birthplace of Lord Ram calling it Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor. The corridor work would be carried out by the Public Works Department under the supervision of Ayodhya District Magistrate.

With the construction of Ram temple going on at speed, the three approach roads to Janmabhoomi premises would be developed as Ram Path, Janmabhoomi Path and Bhakti Path.

The Sahadatganj -Nayagaht road would be named as Ram Path, road jining Sugreev Kila with Janmbhoomi premises will be called Janmbhoomi Path and the road joining Shringarhat with Janmbhoomi premises will be called Bhakti Path.

As per Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar, the three roads would be developed on priority in the wake of ever increasing number of devotees thronging temple town daily.

Moreover, 40 per cent work on the runway of the proposed international airport in Ayodhya has been completed. The runway is likely to be completed by December this year. Similarly, 99 per cent land for Phase-2 and phase-3 of the airport has been acquired. The airport is being built under the supervision of Airport Authority of India.

Eco-Tourism Board to be set up

In another significant decision, the Yogi cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the constitution of ‘Eco Tourism Board’ headed by CM Yogi Aditynath himself. The board would comprise members from 10 departments including tourism, forest, irrigation, horticulture, jal, agriculture, rural development, ayush, urban development and transport. The ministers of the respective departments would join the board as members. Moreover, chief secretary would be the secretary of the boar besides five expert members and IRCTC.

The state cabinet also approved changes in Defence and Aeronautical policy of UP Industrial Development Department.

