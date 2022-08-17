Home Nation

Bihar BJP to turn aggressive against government

The party also discussed the future course of actions and electoral strategies for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Published: 17th August 2022 08:01 AM

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Bihar cabinet expansion, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to take more “aggressive and exposing ways” against the Grand Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar and go with a wider issue-based outreach drive to the people of the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bihar BJP Core Committee on Tuesday. The party also discussed the future course of actions and electoral strategies for upcoming 2024 elections.

The BJP central leadership widely discussed the plans on the ways for the rejuvenation of National Democrcatic Alliance (NDA) with other like-minded smaller parties ahead of the 2024 LS elections, sources said. Attending the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah suggested ways to bring the like-minded parties into NDA. He also discussed how to work to ensure victory in the LS elections on maximum seats out of total 40 LS seats.

The selections of new party’s state president in Bihar and the leader of opposition in the assembly and legislative council were also discussed minutely in the presence of Home minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda.

