CBI is welcome, conspiracies won't break me, says Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Sisodia alleged that people were troubled by the excellent work being done in Delhi in the sectors of education and health.

Published: 19th August 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on August 6, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Conspiracies will not break him or deter his resolve to continue to work for good education, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday as the CBI conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places.

The CBI has arrived and is welcome, Sisodia said on Twitter.

Besides the home of the Aam Aadmi Party leader, the probe agency also searched the residence of IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

"We are hard core honest and are shaping the future of lakhs of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country could not become the number one," Sisodia said.

ALSO READ | From chief secretary's report to CBI raid: A timeline of how Delhi excise policy issue unfolded

In a series of posts on Twitter, he said they will extend full cooperation in the probe so the truth emerges soon. "Till now, there have been many cases against me but nothing came out. Nothing will come out in this also. My work for good education in this country cannot be stopped," he asserted.

Sisodia alleged that people were troubled by the excellent work being done in Delhi in the sectors of education and health.

That's why, he said, Delhi's education and health ministers had been caught, a reference to himself and Satyendar Jain who is behind bars. "There are false allegations against us and the truth will emerge in court," he added.

"I won''t be broken by your conspiracies. I have made these schools for lakhs of children of Delhi. The smiles we brought in the lives of lakhs of children is my strength. Your intention is to break me," Sisodia said.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities in the policy.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is presently in judicial custody.

ALSO READ | In letter to CBI, Sisodia accuses ex-Delhi L-G Baijal of changing stance on opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas

