Ahead of SCO summit, Pakistan's PM talks about peaceful ties with India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than a month to go for the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Pakistan’s tone and tenor about the resumption of talks with India appears to be softening. In a meeting with Australia’s newly appointed ambassador in Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he aspires to have peaceful bilateral ties with India. He also spoke about a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

This is the first time since Sharif came to power that he has expressed a desire to have peaceful bilateral relations with India. He is also believed to have said that the role of the international community will facilitate the peace process in the region.

“Pakistan is in a political and economic mess that could push it over the cliff like Sri Lanka. Internal unrest and regional instability are threatening its survival. It is left with little choice but to mend bridges with India. What Sharif has communicated to the Australian High Commissioner also indicates that it is hoping to involve close partners of India for a possible thaw, ahead of the upcoming SCO Summit in Samarkand during Sept 15-17,” according to an expert on India-Pakistan relations.

Inflation is running above 38 per cent annually in Pakistan, and Standards and Poor Global have downgraded Pakistan’s long-term outlook to negative. Pakistan is also desperately seeking help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an urgent release of funds.

There is coordination between India and Pakistan on one multilateral forum the World Trade Organization (WTO). Both countries have made two joint submissions at the WTO as co-sponsors during the past few months. In June, Pakistan joined India, Cuba, and 44 African countries, seeking sufficient flexibility in intellectual property rights for developing countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, the same group of countries again submitted a communication to the WTO on strengthening the intergovernmental organisation to promote development and inclusivity.

Sharif brings up India at meet with the Aussie envoy

In a meeting with Australia’s newly appointed ambassador in Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he aspires to have peaceful bilateral ties with India. He also spoke about a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. This is the first time since Sharif came to power that he has expressed a desire to have peaceful bilateral relations with India.

