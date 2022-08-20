Home Nation

Ahead of SCO summit, Pakistan's PM talks about peaceful ties with India

This is the first time since Sharif came to power that he has expressed a desire to have peaceful bilateral relations with India.

Published: 20th August 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than a month to go for the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Pakistan’s tone and tenor about the resumption of talks with India appears to be softening. In a meeting with Australia’s newly appointed ambassador in Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he aspires to have peaceful bilateral ties with India. He also spoke about a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

This is the first time since Sharif came to power that he has expressed a desire to have peaceful bilateral relations with India. He is also believed to have said that the role of the international community will facilitate the peace process in the region.

“Pakistan is in a political and economic mess that could push it over the cliff like Sri Lanka. Internal unrest and regional instability are threatening its survival. It is left with little choice but to mend bridges with India. What Sharif has communicated to the Australian High Commissioner also indicates that it is hoping to involve close partners of India for a possible thaw, ahead of the upcoming SCO Summit in Samarkand during Sept 15-17,” according to an expert on India-Pakistan relations.

ALSO READ | 75 years of tensions in India-Pakistan relations

Inflation is running above 38 per cent annually in Pakistan, and Standards and Poor Global have downgraded Pakistan’s long-term outlook to negative. Pakistan is also desperately seeking help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an urgent release of funds.

There is coordination between India and Pakistan on one multilateral forum the World Trade Organization (WTO). Both countries have made two joint submissions at the WTO as co-sponsors during the past few months. In June, Pakistan joined India, Cuba, and 44 African countries, seeking sufficient flexibility in intellectual property rights for developing countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, the same group of countries again submitted a communication to the WTO on strengthening the intergovernmental organisation to promote development and inclusivity.

ALSO READ | Partition has turned India, Pakistan into sorrowful countries: BJP leader

Sharif brings up India at meet with the Aussie envoy

In a meeting with Australia’s newly appointed ambassador in Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he aspires to have peaceful bilateral ties with India. He also spoke about a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. This is the first time since Sharif came to power that he has expressed a desire to have peaceful bilateral relations with India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCO summit Samarkand Neil Hawkins Shehbaz Sharif peaceful bilateral ties India Kashmir issue resolution
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp