Death of boy who 'failed' to pay Rs 250 school fee: Teacher accused of beating him arrested

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Shravasti school teacher, accused of beating a class 3 student who died in hospital after battling for life for eight days, was arrested by the police on late Friday night.

The student was allegedly beaten up by the accused over non-payment of Rs 250 as school fees.

The student's family had subsequently lodged an FIR against the teacher at Sirsiya police station of Shravasti on Thursday, holding him responsible for the death of the child.

As per sources, the district police's preliminary inquiry though showed that the boy was beaten up by the teacher after he along with his friend assaulted another student.

SP, Shravasti, AK Maurya also claimed that as per the preliminary inquiry, the boy attended his classes till two days after being allegedly thrashed by the teacher. The probe to know the exact reason was on.

The police action gained momentum after several social organisations joined the protest launched by the child's family in Shravasti district. The organisations demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

In a press note shared by the Shravasti police on Twitter, police officials confirmed the arrest of the teacher identified as Anupam Pathak, resident of Bangai village under Sirsiya police station limits of the district. They said the teacher was arrested from his house.

The last rites of the deceased were performed by the family on Friday.

The post-mortem report, however, did not mention any injury on the body of the deceased. The cause of the death was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Additional SP of Shravasti, KC Goswami said the body's viscera was preserved for further examination.

The chief medical officer's report stated that the boy was admitted to a private hospital in Bahraich on August 16 where his blood sample was collected and sent for examination. Here the doctors advised the family to take the boy to Lucknow but on August17 they got him admitted to Bahraich Medical College where he died.

The ASP also claimed that according to doctors the boy had high fever with low platelet count and the ultrasound report did not mention any injury on the body. The blood report, however, showed that the victim was suffering from septicemia and jaundice, said the ASP.

According to ASP Goswami, the uncle of the deceased, Shiv Kumar, had lodged the FIR against the teacher Anupam Pathak accusing him of beating up the child for not paying the school fees on August 8, after which the student's health deteriorated and he finally succumbed during treatment.

The ASP claimed that the teacher was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (for insulting), 506 (for criminal intimidation) and 304 (for causing death due to negligent act).

Reiterating the allegations mentioned in the FIR, the deceased student's brother, Rajesh Vishwakarma said that his brother was beaten up by his teacher for the school fees of Rs 250 per month. He claimed that the fees had been paid online, but the teacher did not know about it.

Rajesh Vishwakarma had also claimed that due to merciless thrashing by the teacher, his brother's arm was fractured leading to internal bleeding.

