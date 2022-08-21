Home Nation

IndiGo plane lands safely at Kolkata airport after smoke warning in aircraft

According to aviation sources, IndiGo pilots declared 'May Day' today due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the Kolkata-bound plane.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata asked Kolkata ATC for priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area.

Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing for IndiGo flight 6E-2513.

According to IndiGo, all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing.

"The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival necessary inspections were carried out. The warning was confirmed as spurious. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to aviation sources, IndiGo pilots declared 'May Day' today due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the Kolkata-bound plane.

ALSO READ | No compromise on passenger safety, says Jyotiraditya Scindia on repeated snags in aircraft

"The pilots of the plane declared 'May Day' after a smoke warning in the cargo hold area was later cancelled and landed safely at the airport and it was a fake warning," DGCA official told ANI.

May Day is a distress call used to signal a life-threatening emergency, usually on a ship or aircraft.

IndiGo operating an Airbus (VT-IJA) from Delhi to Kolkata experienced a false cargo smoke warning before landing, all passengers are safe and there are no reports of any passenger injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo flight
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp